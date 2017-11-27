Albany, New York, November 27, 2017: Television viewing habits continue to evolve as consumers become more accustomed to accessing content on any screen and device, worldwide. A fact that cannot be denied is that television set is still the primary device on which people watch both live and on-demand content. The growing penetration of smart TVs and the addition of more apps to set-top boxes have helped cement the continued centrality of televisions. A new study, examining the television viewing habits of consumers in the UK has been recently added to the wide repository of Market Research Hub (MRH), with the title of “TV Viewing Habits – UK – October 2017”. This in-depth study mainly refers to the consumption of video content accessed through the various sources, such as linear broadcasts on digital TV channels, Video-on-demand (VoD) platforms, Subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) services and other forms of online video service.

The study finds that the U.K. has become a nation of binge viewers, with eight in ten adults now watching multiple episodes of their favorite shows in a single sitting. Nine in 10 people watch live TV, with viewers increasingly watching live content via streaming services such as BBC iPlayer. While mobile devices are being used more frequently to view TV, few people are using their smartphone to watch content outside of the home. The report also adds that the introduction of zero-rating data offers, such as mobile network Threes Go Binge, while controversial, could significantly boost the ability of people to watch high-quality TV at all times on any device.

Report Snapshot

The systematic and insightful analysis of payment preferences in the scope of the study, which covers trends, marketing approaches and consumer behavior towards TV viewing in U.K. In addition, opportunities, issues, and important market factors are also outlined in the report. The report also gives information on the companies and brands involved in the UK TV viewing habits and gives information about the latest technologies that are being employed by such brands and companies. The report gives the data regarding the UK television market size and forecast for the period 2011-21, in terms of value and volume.

Key Highlights

Whilst more TV viewers are watching on-demand TV, across various services and devices, live TV still remains the dominant way in which people view television content. Live sport is also a popular medium to enjoy the time. In U.K., it is watched by two in three men. Apart from that, subscription services are now the most popular on-demand option for 16-24s. According to the key findings, value of subscription services is expected to overtake physical discs due to high demand.

Some of the prime highlights in the U.K. market includes-

Analysts forecast 14% growth in pay-TV market by the end of 2021

Sky Sports changes channel structure estimated to offer more flexibility

Sport spending will grow by 24% in 2017

2018 World Cup to help boost 4K TV sales

UK TV advertising falls slightly

Competitive Scenario

In the present time, the U.K. TV market is highly competitive because of the growing launch and innovations of key players. In term of market share The BBC, Sky and Netflix still dominate, Amazon offers live TV channels via customisable Amazon Channels, Sky is estimated to offer TV without a dish in 2018, Netflix has introduced offline viewing for mobile devices, Three introduces Go Binge to aid streaming on phones, and Virgin offers new premium set-top box.

