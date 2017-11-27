Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in its latest report titled ‘Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026’. Global sales revenue of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is projected to be valued at US$ 40.13 Bn by 2016, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 3.9% over 2015. The APEJ regional market is expected to register high growth followed by the Latin America industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

The modern healthcare sector uses various devices and procedures to treat patients. The devices used in medical procedures are prone to serious infections. With the number of patients increasing in hospitals, the associated healthcare infections have emerged as a severe health issue in the past few years, posing a big threat to patient safety. It is estimated that over 20%-30% of these healthcare related infections can be prevented by intensive hygiene and control programs. Moreover, National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is also focussing on decreasing the number of such infections by 2020. Thus, due to continuation of promotional campaigns designed to increase awareness among consumers regarding the advantages of cleaning products, the cleaning chemicals demand is projected to increase over the projected period.

Demand for meat products is increasing, mainly due to the rapid growth in population, westernisation of economies and changing food preferences. This increasing demand, in turn, is likely to lead to a rise in cold storage capacities and the need for a high level of hygiene. Combination of all these factors is projected to drive the consumption of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals during the assessed period.

Segmentation highlights ; Based on a primary source, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market can be segmented by application as commercial, Industrial and domestic. Industrial application is further classified as hand hygiene chemicals, building care chemicals, and others. The Commercial and domestic application segments are further bifurcated as laundry care chemicals, building care chemicals, kitchen care chemicals, hand hygiene chemicals, and others. Each sub-segment can be further categorised based on chemicals as citric acid, lactic acid, formic acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, hydrochloric acid, chlor alkalis, surfactants, chelating agents, phosphates, biocides, and solvents.The commercial segment will hold significant share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, registering a significantly high CAGR in terms of value during the period of assessment. The segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 12.33 Bn during projected period. Laundry care chemicals sub-segment in industrial application segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value during the studied period. The segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 5,052.6 Mn which is approximately 34% of the total incremental opportunity.

Regional market projections; The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa. APEJ is expected to register relatively high CAGR in terms of value during the assessed period. China and India are highly focussed on increasing hygiene awareness. Western Europe and North America are estimated to collectively account for a share of market value of over 51.5% by 2016 end.

Vendor insights ; The major companies in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market include Procter & Gamble Co., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lonza Group Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Betco Corporation, Solvay SA, Eastman Chemical Companyand Croda International Plc. These players have adopted a strategy of increasing their production capacities across the world.

