A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the period between 2014 and 2020 to become worth US$2.34 bn by 2020 from US$1.40 bn in 2012. According to the report, the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) market will rise at a 1.49 % CAGR from 2014 to 2020 to attain a value of US$922.8 mn by 2020 from US$870.1 mn in 2012

The alarming rise of human papillomavirus (HPV) in people of both developed and developing nations has been the primary growth driver of the HPV therapeutics market. The lead analyst of the TMR report elaborates, “Over a 100 strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) have been identified so far. Of them, certain types are known to cause warts or papillomas that progress to malignant or benign cancers. HPV infections are common in adolescents and younget adults and is known to affect adolescent females the most. According to Centre for Disease Control (CDC), about 20 million persons were infected in 2012 in the U.S., and an estimated 6.2 million new HPV infections were occurring every year. All these have majorly fuelled the global HPV therapeutics market.”

The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market, on the other hand, has received a boost from the launch of brincidofovir in 2016. The launch of letermovir in 2018 will also boost the market.

Serving to deal a blow to the growth in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) market is the relatively dry pipeline of drugs and the availability of different substitute treatments such as laser therapy and cryotherapy.

Depending upon the types of drugs, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market can be segmented into the following drug classes – anti-neoplastic agents, immunomodulators, sinecatechins, and keratolytic agents. Among them, the immunomodulators leads the market with maximum share. In terms of growth rate, however, the sinecatechins segment will surpass all.

The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market, again, can be divided on the basis of antiviral drugs into foscarnet, ganciclovir/valganciclovir (first line drugs), and cidofovir. Of them, ganciclovir and valganciclovir together contribute a lion’s share in the revenue in the overall CMV therapeutics market.

Geographically, the key segments of the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. At present, South America and Asia Pacific are considered the most lucrative markets on account of the fast developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing affluence of the people, cultural shifts, and a booming tourism industry leading to high instances of STDs.

Some of the prominent names in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Roche AG, Perrigo Company plc, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen Group plc., and Fresenius Kabi USA. Of them, Valeant Pharmaceuticals accounts for a leading share in the HPV therapeutics market and Roche AG accounts for a dominant share in the CMV therapeutics market.

