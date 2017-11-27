The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market was valued at USD 3,624.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 5,056.3 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/listeria-monocytogenes-infections-treatment-market

Market Insights

Listeria monocytogenes, is an important pathogen in pregnant patients, neonates, elderly individuals, and immunocompromised individuals, although an uncommon cause of illness in the general population. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterial pathogen capable of causing severe infections in humans, often with fatal outcomes. According to USFDA, published studies suggest that 1- 8% of humans may be intestinal carriers of Listeria. According to Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Listeria causes about 280 cases of illness in newborns in a typical year, resulting in 60 deaths and stillbirths. Infants can be infected before birth, and this infection can cause serious disability in newborns. About 35 infants are disabled as a result of infection from Listeria each year. The key factors assisting the growth of Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market are rise in prevalence of foodborne diseases, stringent laws and policies issued by FDA, rising demand for healthy and microbial-free food, and high public awareness related to foodborne diseases in developed countries.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are Carbavance (The Medicines Company), Telavancin (Theravance Biopharma Antibiotics, Inc.), Daptomycin (Merck & Co.), Prulifloxacin (Merck & Co.), and DTaP-IPV/Hib combined vaccine (Sanofi S.A.). According to market experts, the diversity of the several molecule types in the biologic group shows a certain level of innovation, with newer avenues being explored in accounts of recent failures. Overall, late stage clinical trials have highlighted very few molecules that could potentially replace current treatments during the forecast period.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/listeria-monocytogenes-infections-treatment-market

Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of foodborne infections in developed and developing countries

The incidence and prevalence of Listeria monocytogenes infections is high in pediatric and geriatric population

Stringent regulatory policies applied by FDA and other government agencies across the world is expected to reduce the risk of infection outbreak

Novel and developed treatments in pipeline are expected to assist the overall market growth of Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market

Company Profiles

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com