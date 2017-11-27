The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Digital Forensics Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2023,” the digital forensics market was valued at USD 1,880.5 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 4,291.4 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Digital forensics is a branch of forensic science encompassing the recovery and investigation of material found in digital devices, often in relation to computer crime. Digital forensics investigations have a variety of applications. The world is now wholly dependent on digital devices and this space is continuously evolving. For over a decade, personal computers are being surpassed by mobile devices. Moreover, technologies such as cloud and internet of things are deeply penetrating the IT space defining the future of the cyber world, making digital information more distributed than ever.

The global digital forensics market is represented by key types namely, computer forensics, network forensics, cloud forensics, mobile device forensics, database forensics and others, with computer forensics holding the largest share. Computer forensics was observed to be the largest segment and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period of 2016 – 2023. The key factors assisting the growth of computer forensics include increased organizational spending in their information technology budgets for computer and network security. In terms service type, the global digital forensic market is segmented into digital investigation and consulting, system integration, incident response, training and education, and support and maintenance. In 2015, digital investigation and consulting service was observed as the largest segment in global digital forensics market because investigation of root cause in every cyber attack along with full extent of the breach and analyzing depth of infiltration in the system is important and digital investigation and consulting play vital role in this process. The geographical segmentation of global digital forensics market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa further segmented into key countries with highest potential in digital forensics market. Increasing demand for forensics in North America is mainly exhibited from the defense sectors, major IT companies, banking sectors, and law enforcement.

Market Competition Assessment:

The digital forensics market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are FireEye, Inc., Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd, Guidance Software Inc, Oxygen Forensic, AccessData Group LLC, LogRhythm Inc and Nuix Pty Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising cases of cybercrime have generated demand for digital forensics

Cloud computing forensics is one of the most potential and emerging branch of digital forensics

The skill set of forensic investigators requires constant upgradation to fight against sophisticated cybercriminals

High level of encryption in new devices is creating challenges for digital forensic experts

Insider attack cases are mounting in private and government organizations and institutions

