The fervent and young Designer Karishma Kukreja exhibited her vivid collection at India Fashion Week London on 11th November 2017.

The collection themed ‘The Floret Muse’ was inspired by the remarkable flowers that blossom during fall and bland winters. It focused on the uniqueness of nature’s beauty even in harsh winter and reflected that simple beauty in their one-of- a-kind festive designs. From housewives to working women to teenagers, this collection seeked to create beautiful design wear that appealled to all.