Miami, Florida ( Webnewswire ) November 25, 2017 – ANZZI, the recognized supplier of a diverse array of home hardware and fixtures, very recently introduced new bath hardware to their collection. The company has brought in four new products including the Madam Series shower glass door, the Ritmo Series squared vessel sink, the Marbled Series ceramic vessel sink, and the Goreme Wall Mounted Teak Shower Seat.

A spokesperson stated, “We are enthralled to add our four new products to our lineup. You can expect the same level of design excellence, comfort, durability and quality as you would with our other popular products. Our new vessel sinks and glass shower door are made with innovative home design and best quality materials, alongside the guarantee of ease of usage & great comfort.”

The ANZZI Madam Series shower glass door features a tempered crystal clear glass. The DECO-GLASS panels include stainless steel Rhino alloy hardware. The glass shower panel is also built with ANZZI’s own Tsunami Guard shielding technology that repels water and eliminates the buildup of moisture and fogging. Good shower experience is guaranteed with its cutting edge modern technology and fluid sliding functionality.

ANZZI’s Goreme Wall Mounted Teak Shower Seat is yet another attraction in its product portfolio. “The shower seat is crafted using all natural teak woods and Rhino Alloy certified stainless steel hardware and trim. When not in use, the Goreme shower seat can be folded down to maximize until it’s ready to be used again. The sink is crafted with a Brilliant chrome finish and is sure to add comfort and support to your daily bathing routine,” explained the spokesperson. The product comes with a lifetime warranty.

ANZZI’s range of vessel sinks is crafted with the finest quality materials and great durability. The Ritmo Series sink is a traditionally crafted rough squared vessel sink adorned in a Lustrous Translucent Red Finish, whereas the Marbled Series sink is manufactured with Vitreous China resulting in a smoothly polished basin.

ANZZI has been popular for its ability to create high-end and luxurious kitchen & bath hardware featuring world-class craftsmanship. The spokesperson stated, “We offer one-of-a-kind collections created by some of the most respected designers in the industry. With our emphasis on timeless elegance, you can select a custom product that integrates perfectly into your decorative plans while suiting your need for first-rate functionality.”

ANZZI is one of the leading providers of premium quality kitchen and bath hardware offered at competitive rates. For more details, visit http://www.anzzi.com/

