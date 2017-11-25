Klarm Prototyping has announced a new 3-D printing capability to quickly provide proofs of concept for their customers which will in turn assist in maximizing development time and efficiency. Enclosures, non-functional strain reliefs, and individual components can be manufactured using this process.

Created from an ABS plastic material, parts as small as .010 can be manufactured in a time period ranging from 15 minutes to 6 hours. These parts can be buffed, painted, or metal-ized if aesthetics are important. Work is also underway to use this technology to create limited use functional mold tooling which would provide clients with the ability to significantly reduce their development costs and lead-times without sacrificing quality or reliability. “The ability to create non-standard components that otherwise could create issues in timing and cost, in addition to reducing development time and expense for our clients makes this a very exciting capability,” remarked Jim, KLARM’s Senior Engineer.

“3D printing is called the next industrial revolution and is about to change the way manufacturing works. However, 3D printing requires 3D models, and 3D modeling skills are difficult to acquire. We believe that there is an unexpected gap between the 3D printing industry and professional 3D designers – and Klarm Prototyping has a great opportunity to help the 3D community interact more with this booming technology. Professional 3D designers are in the best position to create the next big thing in 3D printing, and this competition aims to encourage them to enter this industry.” – says Jim.

The designers are free to upload any models they like – as long as they are 3D printable and are submitted before June 30th. However, items of questionable legal status, such as 3D printable guns – including the notorious Liberator – will not qualify for the competition.

Additive manufacturing is one of the most widely used technologies in the current market. Yes, 3D printing design technology can be phrased as additive manufacturing due to its incredible capability to develop outstanding designs within short time and with complete accuracy. Klarm Prototyping is one of the leading 3d print design service providers and has gained a great reputation for creating smooth, durable and quality parts & products. With their professional team onboard, you can expect quick product within affordable price. It often results in saving both time and money for companies. You would be surprised to know that by choosing 3 d print design service from Klarm Prototyping; you can save over 50 percent of manufacturing cost.

The experienced and professional engineers at Klarm Prototyping work passionately to create unique but most effectual products for clients. The main purpose of 3d printing suppliers is to design compact, light weight and cost efficient product. The same protocol is followed by Klarm Prototyping professionals and the end product is environment friendly with integrated safety guidelines. They have an excellent testing team which ensures that all the products manufactured at the unit comprise of highest quality standards with extended product life cycle. It is one of the major benefits from end consumer and it directly impacts on reputation and revenue itself.

Using 3d printing eliminates the use of other specialized machines for the product manufacturing. It helps in saving both time and money for the business owners. The multipurpose characteristics of 3d printing are what most manufacturers like in this technology. It has least transportation cost within unit which makes the process lot easier as compared to traditional manufacturing.

About Us

Klarm Prototyping Ltd strives to turn out to be one of the leading 3D Printing companies in China . The firm continuously tries to reach top excellence level in quality and deliver customers with precision prototypes sold at competitive prices and delivered on time.

