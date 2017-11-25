Cracking IELTS exam is the biggest obstacle that students face while pursuing a course from a foreign university. However, Inlingua International is helping IELTS aspirants clear the exam and chase their dreams.

Over the years, Inlingua International has been successfully training candidates for IELTS, one of the important English assessment tests mandatory for migrating overseas for study or work. As one of the most reputed chain of language schools in the world, the institute has trained numerous students who have succeeded in getting high bands in the exam.

Whether a person is applying for study, work or a visa, the IELTS examination is the same in terms of content, examiners, format, level of difficulty and scoring. There is no limit to when and how often you can retake the test. However, it is advisable to take some time and prepare diligently before your next attempt. Inlingua offers preparatory courses and language classes that helps students refresh their knowledge and decide how best to prepare for the IELTS exam.

Talking about the need of IELTS, Vikram Bajaj, Managing Director of Inlingua New Delhi, said, “IELTS score is accepted in top-notch universities around the world. Scoring a good band in IELTS certifies that the person has a sound knowledge of English, which is the most commonly used language around the globe.”

“More and more students and job-seekers appear for IELTS every time, but the number of people who actually manage to clear the exam is considerably lesser than the number of people who appear for the exam. We, at Inlingua, aim at providing IELTS aspirants with the best guidance and infrastructure to help them overcome one of the biggest obstacles in the path of fulfilling their dreams – IELTS exam,” said Mr Bajaj.

Inlingua aids individuals, organizations and professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills. It offers custom-made training programs to fit the individual and organizational needs. The trainers are highly experienced and well-qualified.

Inlingua features great reviews from the students. “I am glad to have joined Inlingua to seek professional guidance for clearing IELTS exam. It was a very tough decision to select the right IELTS coaching center, as there are many institutions providing coaching. It was only after months of online research that I joined this institute,” testifies Harman, a former student at Inlingua.

“The best part about choosing Inlingua for IELTS preparation is that unlike typical training institutes, Inlingua offers only one-to-one sessions to IELTS aspirants, meaning that only one student is assigned to an instructor. This allows the instructor to pay all the attention towards the needs of the student. I owe my Band 8.5 score to Inlingua,” adds Harman.

Apart from offering IELTS training, Inlingua also offers certificate courses in foreign languages like German, French and Spanish. The credit for the success of Inlingua can be attributed to the unique methodology that is followed, along with a trained workforce that continuously goes under a variety of workforce training programs and classroom instruction to enhance their skills and performance. The employees are regularly trained as per the global standards so that they can deliver the best to the students.