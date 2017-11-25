Mumbai, November 25, 2017: Obesity is rising at an alarming rate in India and women are more prone, but men are not far behind. According to a recent world Nutrition Health Report that in India obesity is rising at higher rate nearly 22% among women compared to men (16%). Experts express serious concerns over the risks associated with obesity especially among women and call for urgent attention.

“Super Obese Category of people with a BMI beyond 50 are on rising and women are more affected than men with an average weight of 150 – 170 kg. Diet and lifestyle changes are the main causes for this rise,” warns Dr. Jaydeep Palep, Director & Head, Dept of Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital on the occasion of Anti-Obesity day.

“There are enough Studies and Reports to prove that along with women, Gujarathis and Marwaris are at higher risks because of their diet and lifestyle”, informed Dr. Jaydeep Palep, Director & Head, Dept of Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital.

Obesity is a major cause of severe diseases like cancer, heart stroke, infertility, diabetes and much more. “We urgently need to address the problem of obesity which is spreading like an epidemic in India and this should be done with available means and measures medically and at an individual level,” the experts strongly recommend. A study published in Lancet last year underlines the gravity of the situation as it says India ranks third among countries with the highest number of overweight people.

“Incidence of the prevalence of Obesity is on rising since last 15 years, more than 45% of women are on the overweight side. The key reasons for this rise are changing in lifestyle, diet, lack of physical exercise and sleep hygiene and working women are the most affected by the work schedules are random, long gaps between meals causing total loss of biorthym leading to obesity”, informs Dr. Gayatri, Sr. Consultant, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital. Adding that infertility is majorly caused due to obesity in women.

“We are also seeing a rise in pre-diabetic stage and uncontrolled diabetes due to Obesity related issues, adds Dr. Jaydeep Palep, Director & Head, Dept of Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital. Many patients discover uncontrolled diabetes at a later stage which could be harmful in many ways to the human body. Early diagnosis of diabetes caused due to obesity could prevent organ damage as it affects the heart, kidneys, liver and other vital organs.

Experts emphasize to include exercise and healthy eating habits at an early age for all groups to prevent from the emerging obesity epidemic in the country.