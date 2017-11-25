A dental practice for families in Colorado is celebrating the launch of their brand new website. The aim of the website is to provide key information that new and old patients might need while also ensuring that the process of joining the practice or signing up is as easy possible. Family 1st Dental hopes that this new website is going to be helpful to new and old patients alike.

The design of the website has been formulated to keep things as simple as possible for users. On the home page, users can gain access to a number of different resources for information from a list of services that the practice provides to pages on employees at the practice.

Family 1st Dental is aware that going to the dentist can be a tough trip for parents. Kids will often fight tooth and nail to avoid sitting in the dentist’s chair. That is why it is important for parents to know the people who will be completing the treatment on their children’s teeth, before they visit the practice. With this new website, they can get all the information they need and discover that Family 1st Dental really does put families first.

Family 1st Dental is aiming for the new website to drive a lot of traffic to their business online, leading users to take a chance and use the new patient form to become fresh patients. They aim to do this by immediately directing users to key information about why they should choose this dental practice over the rest. Community involvement, amenities and new technologies are all provided as reasons why Family 1st Dental are a cut above the rest.

As well as working as a local Dentist Practice, Family 1st Dental is also a key part of the local community. They are involved in coaching youth sports teams as well as providing key information to schools on dental health. Family 1st Dental hopes to show parents that they are more than just a dental service by providing this information on their site.

The practice is lead by Dr. David Gryzick. Dr. Gryzick, as the name of his practice suggests, is aware that dentists do not provide a service that people love, but rather one that people need. That is why at Family 1st Dental, everything from the layout of the waiting room to the staff has been chosen to ensure the optimum level of comfort and keep people at ease.

The new website replicates this idea, making things easy for patients and simple for new users. There’s no over-stylisation, no complex articles or difficult to operate user interfaces. Instead, the website is a basic platform that patients can use to access information and services they need in a way that doesn’t feel like pulling teeth.

More information about the practice can be found on the newly launched website. Alternatively, the practice can be contacted directly with the press information provided below.

Contact:

Chris Pistorius

Company: Family 1st Dental

Address: 6040 S Gun Club Rd # G3, Aurora, CO 80016

Phone: (303) 569-4293

Email: chris@kickstartdental.com

Website: https://www.davidgryzickdds.com/