In this report, the EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales K Units, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of ZigBee Wireless Sensor for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor market competition by top manufacturers/players, with ZigBee Wireless Sensor sales volume K Units, price USD/Unit, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• DIGI

• Develco

• ZBConnection

• NYCE

• Libelium

• MASSA

• NHR

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume K Units, revenue Million USD, product price USD/Unit, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Temperature ZigBee Sensor

• Humidity ZigBee Sensor

• Light ZigBee Sensor

• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume K Units, market share and growth rate of ZigBee Wireless Sensor for each application, including

• Industrial Management

• Energy management

• Other

Table of Contents

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market Report 2017

1 ZigBee Wireless Sensor Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ZigBee Wireless Sensor

1.2 Classification of ZigBee Wireless Sensor

1.2.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Temperature ZigBee Sensor

1.2.4 Humidity ZigBee Sensor

1.2.5 Light ZigBee Sensor

1.2.6 Other

1.3 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Industrial Management

1.3.3 Energy management

1.3.4 Other

1.4 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 EMEA Market Size Value and Volume of ZigBee Wireless Sensor 2012-2022

1.5.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Volume and Market Share of Major Players 2012-2017

2.1.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue and Share by Players 2012-2017

2.1.3 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sale Price by Players 2012-2017

2.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Volume and Value by Type/Product Category

2.2.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.3 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sale Price by Type 2012-2017

2.3 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Volume by Application

2.4 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Volume and Value by Region

2.4.1 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.2 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.3 EMEA ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Price by Region 2012-2017

3 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Players, Countries, Type and Application

3.1 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.2 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Market Share by Type

3.3 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Market Share by Application

3.4 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

3.4.1 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.2 Europe ZigBee Wireless Sensor Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.3 Germany ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.4 France ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.5 UK ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.6 Russia ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.7 Italy ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.8 Benelux ZigBee Wireless Sensor Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

