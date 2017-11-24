Pune, 24th November 2017: VA Tech WABAG Limited, a leading pure play water technology Indian multinational player in water and waste water treatment, has emerged as the only Indian company to be listed in the top 10 water companies globally. The ranking was announced by the Global Water Intelligence, the leading publication for the International water market, in their latest survey published in November 2017. This recognition reinforces WABAG’s position as a global water leader after Mr Rajiv Mittal, MD & Group CEO, was ranked as the 2nd Most Influential Global Water Leader by WWi (Water Wastewater International) early this year.

The ranking assumes significance since it is solely based on the population served by WABAG’s currently operational water and wastewater plants, which cater to over 20 million people worldwide. It would be worthwhile to mention that WABAG has blazed ahead of some of the noteworthy players in the global water market and is the only South Asian company in the top 20 with a global reference base comprising mainly of DBO (Design Build Operate) jobs.

“This recognition is in line with our vision to be a reliable partner for governments and urban local bodies across the globe for sustainable water infrastructure, thus ensuring the wellbeing of mankind and economic prosperity. The recognition further validates our tagline: Sustainable Solutions for a better life. WABAG aspires to become one among the top three water companies globally and I am sure this recognition and the unflinching support from our respected clients, investors, partners, bankers and vendors would motivate us to achieve this audacious goal”, said Rajiv Mittal, MD & Group CEO, VA Tech WABAG Ltd

Some of the major orders won by VA Tech WABAG this year include:

• A repeat order from a key client which testifies to the trust reposed in WABAG’s capabilities: To design, build and operate a 150 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant in K&C Valley, Bengaluru

• A contract in Philippines for a value of US$ 60 Mn for retrofitting a 900 MLD water treatment plant.

• Continuing its success in Vietnam, WABAG bagged an order for a 150 MLD Water Treatment Plant with a value of USD 13 Mn. This significant project aims to meet clean water need for about 3 million people in 8 districts of Hanoi, as well as Bac Ninh and Hung Yen provinces.