Market Overview

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil sourced from a small tropical tree known as Indian sandalwood or Santalum album. Its color ranges from pale yellow to golden yellow and is popular for its woody- floral smell. Sandalwood oil creates a calming and harmonizing effect in the minds. Moreover, it holds various attributes such as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and astringent which is driving the market in pharmaceutical industry as well. Additionally, sandalwood oil has become an integral part in cosmetic products owing to its various skin beneficial attributes.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the sandalwood oil market

Doterra International Llc. (U.S.)

Eden Botanicals (U.S.)

Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.)

Santanol Group (Australia)

Sallamander Concepts Pty Ltd (South Africa)

Healing Solutions (U.S.)

Khadi Herbal (India)

Downstream Analysis

On the basis of type, sandalwood market is segmented such as natural and synthetic. Out of this, natural sandalwood oil is growing compared to synthetic sandalwood oil due to certain allergic effects caused among sensitive skinned population from chemicals used in synthetic sandalwood oil.

Based on application, sandalwood oil is segmented on the basis of personal care products, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy and others. Among all, personal care industry is holding major share in application of sandalwood oil. Apart from the woody- floral smell, sandalwood is useful in reducing burning sensations in skin and cleansing the skin pores which has increased its popularity in personal care industry.

Intended Audience:

Cosmetics industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Aromatherapy industry

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

The U.S. is the major importer of sandalwood oil and imports majorly from China, India, Mexico, and Germany

India, China, Canada, the U.S. and Germany are the major exporters of sandalwood oil

Market Segmentation

Sandalwood oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel and region.

