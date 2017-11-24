Raymond Weil: The background

Named after its owner, Raymond Weil started in Switzerland in 1976, at the eve of the quartz boom! Under circumstances unsuitable for even a four-year survival, RW lasted for 40 years now – there’s 4 decade worth of history and expertise that go into the new, high-profile products at price points within easy reach.

Raymond Weil happens to be one of the last remaining independent luxury watch brands. They are independent of any large luxury house. The Freelancer line, therefore; shines more individualized DNA through a top-notch quality and its conservative design.

So is the Raymond Weil Geneve Freelancer Automatic 2730-ST-20021 Men’s Watch. It’s a part of the collection that has been around for a decade now and is one-fourth of the RW journey. The Raymond Weil Geneve Freelancer Automatic 2730-ST-20021 Men’s Watch is one of the most subtle yet attractive members of the family.

Points to note:

• A big and clean dial. There’s nothing to write home about it apart from the sensible use of red accents and a three-date window cutout at 4.

• The AR coating on the sapphire crystal is completely distortion-free and hence, invisible.

• A jubilee bracelet that looks lot less dainty and leans more to the sturdier side. Seeing this style of link is refreshing plus it has sturdy screw pins and polished center links. It opens and closes with a butterfly clasp signed with the RW logo. The sign is also present on the crown.

• A 42mm by 10mm case is practical enough for sporty, office and dress-attire use. Its 100m water resistance, you can throw it at just about any situations.

• The Swiss ETA 2824 automatic with 26 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 38 hours is what Raymond Weil calls their caliber RW 4200. Otherwise lacking adornment, the rotor has Raymond Weil written on it.

Zeroing down:

The Raymond Weil Watches will take some time to warm initially and then you realize the very masculine and elegance about the watch. It’s no vintage imitation here; it’s a clear take of vintage inspirations upon modern paths. It is the main piece for many for countless reasons, other than it is a very handsome watch with a robust movement and being from one of those few well-known, independent Swiss watch brands that make their products stay in the affordable range.

The Raymond Weil Geneve Men’s Watch offers a purely modest design with a larger than normal, extended date window on the dial. It’s for the elegant but assertive modern man who tempts. A sharp looking and high quality piece that presents a conservative style in a sporty demeanor!