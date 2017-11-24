Market Research Hub (MRH) has included a new report in its repository named ‘Clothing Retailing – Europe – October 2017. The research report presents a detailed analysis and insights that are reinforced by various data on this subject. There is a constant change in the clothing retailing industry. The consumers are having new demands every day and since the fashion trends are changing fast, the retailers have not been able to meet with the ever changing demand. There are some of the retailers who are transferring their business online, and other are taking a path which leads to the combination of the online retail and brick and mortar stores. In the future, the clothing retailers will have to exhibit much more responsiveness towards the changing trends in fashion. This is happening because due to the mushrooming of the online retail, the competition has increased manifold and this is aiding the new dynamic retailers to enter the clothing retailing market and make their presence felt.

Clothing Retailing in Europe

The clothing and apparel market is one of the prominent markets in Europe, with the economies based in Western Europe exhibiting an increase in sales since the last four years. United Kingdom is the largest market in Europe and this is comparable to the total combined clothing markets based in Eastern Europe. However, the apparel segment in the Eastern Europe is still exhibiting a growth in numbers. Even though United Kingdom is leading the clothing retailing sector of Europe in value terms, Germany is leading as far as the market share is concerned. In addition, the clothing manufacturing industry is also a leading industry in the European region, with sectors like clothing and textile exhibiting a steady growth during the past few years. However, the employment in this sector is showing signs of decline, and this is happening due to the cheap labor that is being made available in the non-European countries and the increasing rent of the manufacturing units.

Inclusions of the report

The report starts with an overview and the executive summary. In the overview section, what you need to know section has been included along with the product description and relevant definitions, and this helps the readers to get an exact idea about the scope of this report. The report also states the key retailers in the region and retail innovation that is happening in the region. The report goes on to describe the region associated with the highest share in Clothing Retailing market.

The top five economies of Europe have been covered in detail in this report and this report also covers the country chapters in which each of the country is studied in detail. This report provides data on 25 European economies and in addition, data can be accessed as related to the markets in Russia and Turkey. The important countries that have been covered in the report include France, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

