Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that studies the global mouth ulcers treatment market in absolute detail. The research report, titled “Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” explains the historical data pertaining to the market and compares it with the current market situation to map a trajectory for the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

The research report also includes SWOT analysis to determine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats influencing the segments of the overall market. For a holistic understanding of the market, the researchers have included Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitute products or services, the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, and the intensity of competitive rivalry.

The primary growth drivers of the global mouth ulcers treatment market are the rising pool of geriatrics and increasing awareness amongst people about mouth ulcers. Researchers predict that the Asia Pacific market will grow at a significant pace in the coming years due to the strong presence of several players in the region. According to the research report, the global mouth ulcers treatment market was valued at US$1.2 bn and is anticipated to reach US$1.6 bn by 2020, rising at a remarkable CAGR of 3.8% between 2014 and 2020. However, some of the factors restraining the growth of this market are side-effects of treatment for mouth ulcers such as blurred vision, constipation, headache, and stomach pain.

The global mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented on the basis of formulation, indication, drug class, and geography. The formulations available in this market are mouthwash, gel, spray, and lozenge. On the basis of indication, this market is divided into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others. The drug classes in this market are corticosteroid, anesthetic, analgesic, antihistamine, and antimicrobial. Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

As of 2013, competitive pricing, wide distribution, and rising preference by medical practitioners for gels led this segment to hold a dominating share in the overall market. However, analysts predict that the lozenges segment will grow at an accelerated pace in the forecast period. Amongst the indications, the application of mouth ulcers treatment for aphthous stomatitis is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to its increasing prevalence.

Some of the important players operating in the global mouth ulcers treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BLISTEX, INC., GlaxoSmithKline plc, ECR Pharmaceuticals, and The Colgate-Palmolive Company. The research report profiles these players and offers a comprehensive outlook of the competitive landscape of the global mouth ulcers treatment market. Furthermore, the research report also analyzes the financial overview, research and development activities, investment outlook, business and marketing strategies, and strategic mergers and acquisitions of these top players in the coming few years.

