About Invicta:

Consistent quality meets an innovative spirit that is the hallmark of Invicta, a brand that nurtured well over the years the kind of consistent quality that usually calls for a lot of dollars. Invicta, even today, holds true to this objective today and continues churning out great timepieces for less, like the Invicta I-Force Quartz 15254 Men’s Watch.

A winner because:

The Invicta I-Force Quartz 15254 Men’s Watch is focused on ending the debates about quality and class against steep prices. Just like the rest of the collection, this Invicta Force is within the reach of most of us despite its high quality materials and tank-like construction.

A brief description:

A surgical-grade stainless steel case mounted on a brown genuine leather strap with a buckle clasp made from the same case material, its blue dial is attractive at worst while the luminous hands and hour markers are surprisingly bright under dim light conditions. The date is easily readable due to the magnified date window, which is integral to the extremely durable mineral crystal covering the dial from the top. The push-pull crown is for setting the time and the date; unlike many other watches within the price range, it doesn’t wobble or appear flimsy when turned in either direction.

Why does it stand out?

The Invicta I-Force Quartz 15254 Men’s Watch is an example of how expertise can influence an execution of simple designs and unique case construction; it is intrinsic to the brand’s reputation of staying inventive and stylish – it’s something that gives the brand its energy to push forward consistently. To sum up the points:

• The Invicta I-Force Quartz 15254 Men’s Watch sets a precedent in low-priced, modern watchmaking.

• A meticulous case construction.

• An exceptional engineering that delivers technical revelations.

• Rigorously tested to ensure an optimum standard.

• Tough flame-fusion crystal ensures optimal readability and protection under all environmental conditions.

• Proprietary Tritnite lume is bright and long-lasting.

Final thoughts:

The Invicta Watches are a stylish, sturdy and comfortable piece that fits easily a wide number of wrists of varied sizes, securely fastened with a sturdy, stainless steel buckle. A quality construction being its hallmark, the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Men’s Watch is a must for any active urbanite with distinct tastes in fashion.

The Invicta Watches are purpose-driven in its design and construction. Highly legible and precise, its Miyota caliber is also a very sturdy option among quartz movements, built to endure all the hardships you intend to subject the watch towards and still not miss a beat. It is an elegant piece but not at the cost of durability or performance. A trusted timekeeper, in its truest sense!

