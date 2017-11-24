• Oman couple undergoes life-changing surgery at Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital

Mumbai, November 24, 2017: India is fast becoming the preferred healthcare destination for people suffering from various diseases and obesity is one of such problem. Inspired by the success stories, flow of patients from other countries with such medical conditions including Type II diabetes is on the rise.

The most recent example is a couple from Oman. They underwent an advanced bariatric surgery to ward off potential health issues due to excessive weight and pre diabetic conditions. The life-changing surgery was carried out here at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital under the guidance of Dr. Jaydeep Palep, Head – Bariatric Surgery.

Every year around 35000 people undergo bariatric surgery in India which is probably not even 1% of the obese population of our country as statistically 15-20% of our population is obese- morbidly obese. Around 20% of the above numbers are foreign nationals who fly to India for Bariatric surgery.

Incidentally, the couple comes from a family, where most of the members are struggling to cope up with excessive weight and diabetic conditions. Inspired by the success, other members of the family are on their way to India to get rid of excessive weight. Mr Khalfan and his wife from Oman were both morbidly obese. They have been struggling with their weight –gain issue for years. They had tried numerous diets and exercise routines but were unsuccessful in reducing their weight. Coming from a family of diabetics, the couple was well aware about the importance of keeping their sugar levels under control.

Earlier, Mr Khalfan’s nephew had undergone weight loss surgery and he advised the couple to fly to Mumbai. Hence, the couple decided to go through this surgery together to cope up with risks of diabetes, hypertension, liver disorders, endocrine disorders and other health concerns associated with morbid obesity.

Moreover, Mrs Khalfan was also suffering from osteoarthritis in both her knees due to excessive weight. The couple wanted to improve their mobility and avoid obesity-related health issues.

“I was weighing 113 kg before the surgery and my wife weight was 97 kg. We were struggling hard to get rid of extra weight for long. Post-surgery, we both are expecting to reduce nearly 30-35 kgs. Certainly, we have undergone through a life changing surgery under the supervision of one of the best experts in India. Now, my sister has taken an appointment to undergo the same procedure soon,” said Mr Khalfan.

Dr. Palep said, “After examination, we advised them to undergo Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy. With so many successful cases, it has been proved without doubt that this is one of the most effective bariatric procedures for weight loss. It is a procedure which helps in controlling Type 2 diabetes and is also less Mal absorptive than some of the other radical surgeries.”

“All the bariatric surgery procedures are known to have varying degrees of anti- diabetic effect in Type 2 diabetes and the right procedure needs to be chosen for the right patient especially when looking for remission of Type 2 DM.” further added Dr. Palep.

The couples got discharged from the hospital within three days post- surgery and are now doing quite well. The success of this life-changing surgery has inspired Mr. Khalfan’s sister and other family members to undergo the same procedure here. With advancement in surgical procedures, obese people have enough reasons to smile as they too can live a normal, professionally more active and healthy life.