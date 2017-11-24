Floormat.com, a mat manufacturer and dealer, has partnered with some of the top matting brands to become the approved distributor of their products. The firm has already updated its catalog with a wide range of products from most of these big-name manufacturers in a competitive marketing move aimed at enhancing its market position.

Floormat.com , a mat vendor headquartered in Etna, Ohio, has signed long-term marketing partnerships with top companies in the matting industry. Following the successful signing of these marketing agreements, the firm has secured exclusive regional distribution rights to some of the biggest matting brands in the world. The company is now working with the Andersen Company, which describes itself as the “largest commercial mat manufacturing company in the world.” Floormat.com is already distributing Andersen Company’s Waterhog entrance mats plus its Sure Cushion and Hog Heaven anti-fatigue industrial mats. The firm is also selling the following Andersen logo mat brands: Legacy, Super Scrape, Classic Impressions, and Waterhog. Not to forget the anti-microbial CleanShield urinal mat from the same manufacturer.

The other lucrative distribution partnership is with innovative matting giant Notrax. Floormat.com is currently carrying the company’s Razorback with Dyna Shield anti-fatigue industrial mats, the Comfort-Eze antimicrobial anti-fatigue medical floor mats, the Wayfarer entrance and outdoor vinyl-loop mats, the Web Trax slip-resistant vinyl floor mats, and the Aqua Trap antimicrobial indoor entrance mats. Floormat.com is now an approved distributor of all matting products produced by American multinational JCH International — renowned for its Matrix Series Matting. This firm has furnished Floormat.com with a myriad of slip-resistant matting brands including Grip Rock, Grip Rock-Freezer, Super G, and Brite Trac. And to cap it all, Floormat.com is now vending Glo Brite’s eco-friendly photo-luminescent signs in its “Green Products” section. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109739922304473426835

About Us

Floormat.com was founded in 1951 in Etna, Ohio. The company runs a storefront matting business in its physical premises in Etna and a fully fledged online store on its website. The firm offers a wide range of products in its comprehensive online catalog, which is divided into five major categories: Anti-Slip Tape & Treads, Cleaners & Aseptics, Floor Mats, Noise & Vibration and Specialty Products. The company’s full inventory is posted on its website and users are free to browse and even shop online on the recently refurbished Floormat.com. Any business related queries can easily be answered in real-time via the chat service on the company’s website. Reviews of the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Floormat.com/@39.9625489,-82.7779399,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.7092754!2d39.9674169!1m5!1m1!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!2m2!1d-82.7079!2d39.96257!3m4!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!8m2!3d39.96257!4d-82.7079

