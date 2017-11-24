Market Highlights:

This report studies the Data Center Security Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end applications/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the market by product and applications/end industries.

The Global Data Center Security Market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for data center security across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

In the global data center security market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing and growing popularity of internet of things across different countries in the region.

The global data center security market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4785

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.)

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

McAfee, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

Tyco International (Ireland)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Data Center Security Market Segmentation:

The global data center security market is segmented on the basis of component, data center type and vertical. The data center type segment is classified as mid-sized data center, enterprise data center and large data center. However, the large data center type segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the data center security market. This is owing to the increasing adoption of security solutions in large enterprises. Also, the mid-sized data center type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Data center security is considered to be crucial and adoption of security solutions is very much a need of the generation.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-security-market-4785

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for cloud computing platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of data security centers.

Intended Audience: