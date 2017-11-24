Core Plumbing recently made an announcement concerning the expansion of its whole house water filtration services. The company stated that its aim in expanding these services is to provide homeowners in San Diego with purified water, throughout the entire house. According to Core Plumbing, most of the tap water that goes to homes in the United States is contaminated to some extent. For this reason, much of the tap water in the United States can cause health hazards. Core Plumbing pointed out that whole house water purifiers are capable of filtering out these harmful contaminants.

Core Plumbing continued its announcement by elaborating on some of the benefits of whole house water filtration. Core Plumbing indicated that one of the benefits is that whole house water filtration allows for clean water throughout the home. Core Plumbing also stated that whole house water filtration allows for healthier, cleaner baths and showers; healthier skin and hair; cleaner drinking water; and a longer life for pipes and appliances. The company explained that the reason for the increased longevity of the pipes and appliances is that water with corrosive minerals – also known as “hard water” – is filtered. https://www.facebook.com/coreplumbingsd

Core Plumbing went on to state that its expanded whole house water filtration services includes the installation of filtration systems. The company also mentioned that its staff has an expert knowledge of whole house water filtration systems, and is able to answer any questions regarding the mechanics of these systems. Further company information can be found at http://www.brownbook.net/business/41981656/core-plumbing

Core Plumbing concluded its announcement by providing some company information. Core Plumbing mentioned that it is owned and operated by a father-son team, and has been in business since 1989. Core Plumbing also stated that it is a full service plumbing company, and handles residential and commercial plumbing repair, replacement, and remodel construction. Core Plumbing went on to indicate that other services include repair and installation of new plumbing fixtures, leak location and repair, water piping and reroutes, gas piping repairs and installations, drain cleaning, sewer piping and repair, and kitchen and bath remodels. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Core+Plumbing/@32.9428768,-117.239052,12z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-117.1133959!2d32.9657795!1m6!1m2!1s0x80dbf9c6150f15e9:0xb6c138a1b060b815!2sCore+Plumbing!2m2!1d-117.1133936!2d32.9596058!3m4!1s0x80dbf9c6150f15e9:0xb6c138a1b060b815!8m2!3d32.9596058!4d-117.1133936

