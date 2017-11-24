San Antonio, TX/2017: At the end of the day, all your pet needs is a super comfortable bedding where it curl down and sleep. Keeping the need of pet parents in their mind, Pet Supplies Plus provides a line of comfortable and cozy pet bedding at their store in San Antonia, TX.

The store has been supplying pet care and grooming products for more than twenty five years. They offer a wide range of pet bedding right from orthopedic beds, crate mats to foam beds. The professionals at the store provide necessary guidance and can help you make the right choice on the basis of size and breed requirements of your pet.

Pet bedding By Pet Supplies Plus:

Dog Bedding: Various dog beddings such as orthopedic bedding, napper bedding etc. are available at the store for the comfort of your dog. One can find pet beddings of leading brands such as PS+ and Roscoe at their store.

Cat Bedding: The store catalogue of cat beddings comprises of various comfortable cuddler beds for your feline friend. The store has bedding by Missy, K&H Pet Products and PS+.

Bird Bedding: Choose an eco-friendly beddings by Fibercore, eCOTRITION, Prevue Pet Products etc. that are available at the store for your pet bird’s nesting.

Hypoallergenic, odour-free and non-toxic beddings are available at the store. A pet parent can conveniently find beddings of different shapes and sizes for their pet.

Other Services

The San Antonio based pet store provides variety of pet care and food products such as feeders, toys, clothing, bedding along with organic and natural pet food. It supplies complete pet care products for fish, reptile, dog, cat, bird or other small pets. The store also provides a wide range of grooming services such as nail clipping, flea treatments, dental care and much more.

For more information about the pet store, visit Pet Supplies Plus at 3133 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas 78217 or call at (210) 202-3126. You can also log on to www.petstoresinsanantonio.com