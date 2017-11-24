Binary inkjet printers are in-line digital technology printers that have application in printing of packaging products. Manufacturers operating in the global binary inkjet printer market supply solutions that can be incorporated into new as well as existing production lines. Binary inkjet printer are used to print high resolution text and images with the help of continuous ink streams. Printing technology incorporated into binary inkjet printers allow high sped printing as compared to other digital printing technologies.

Global Binary Inkjet Printer Market: Segmentation

The global binary inkjet printer market is segmented as per application type, substrate type and end use.

As per application type, the global binary inkjet printer market is segmented as follows:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Cartons

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Flexible Films

Label Rollstocks

Others

As per substrate type, the global binary inkjet printer market is segmented as follows:

Paperboard

Plastic

PET

PE

PP

Other Plastics

As per end use the global binary inkjet printer market is segmented as follows:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Homecare

Personal Care

Others

Request For Report Brochure@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31160

Global Binary Inkjet Printer Market: Market Dynamics

Binary inkjet printers are driven by their usage in printing of marking and coding solutions for packaging applications. The global marking and coding solutions market generates strong market demand for binary inkjet printers due to their timely and cost effective solutions. The growing market for QR code printing applied in major consumer products have greatly impacted the global demand for binary inkjet printers. QR code are extensively used in consumer products such as home care products, personal care products, packaged foods, snacks, etc.

The global market for binary inkjet printers is witnessing a growing trend for variable data printing. Variable data printing has allowed marketers across the globe to communicate brand and product values to consumers in a personalized manner. Variable data printing is critically determined by quality and capability of printing technology. Binary inkjet printers used in variable data printing has allowed marketers to adopt variable data printing practices as part of their revenue generation objectives.

Strong growth forecast in the global market for folding and gluing machines has resulted into growing demand for binary inkjet printers. Binary inkjet printers can be easily incorporated into existing folding and gluing lines. Binary inkjet printers are further compatible with extensive range of substrates. The global market for binary inkjet printers is driven by advanced binary printing technology integrated with precision manufacturing. Continuous technological advancements and rapid adoption of digital technology for printing primary and secondary packaging has created new market opportunities for the global binary inkjet printers market. The global market for binary inkjet printing is characteristically influenced by growth in the supply of continuous jet technology. The global market for digital printing is segmented drop on demand technology printers and continuous jet technology printers. While drop on demand technology printers are preferably used for printing application requiring slower speeds, the continuous jet technology printers are heavily used in packaging applications that require high speed printing. Binary inkjet technology incorporated into binary inkjet printers allow high frequency drop production which results into high print speeds for printing text and images on packaging products.

Global Binary Inkjet Printer Market: Regional Outlook

The global binary inkjet printer market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=31160

Global Magnifier labels Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global binary inkjet printer include Markem-Imaje – A Dover Company, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., Inkjet, Inc., Keyence Corporation and Jet Inks Private Limited.