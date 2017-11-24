In this report, the EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales K Units, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Wireless Chipsets for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Wireless Chipsets market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wireless Chipsets sales volume K Units, price USD/Unit, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Samsung Electronics

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Texas Instruments

• Altair Semiconductor

• Sequans Communications

• Atmel Corporation

• Apple Inc

• Intel Corporation

• Marvell Technology

• MediaTek

• Gct Semiconductor

• Spreadtrum Communications

• Broadcom Corporation

• Free Scale Semiconductor

• Green Peak Technologies

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume K Units, revenue Million USD, product price USD/Unit, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• WiFi/WLAN Chipsets

• Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

• Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets

• ZigBee Chipsets

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume K Units, market share and growth rate of Wireless Chipsets for each application, including

• Consumer Electronics

• Automation

• Communications

• Other

Table of Contents

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa Wireless Chipsets Market Report 2017

1 Wireless Chipsets Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Chipsets

1.2 Classification of Wireless Chipsets

1.2.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 WiFi/WLAN Chipsets

1.2.4 Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

1.2.5 Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets

1.2.6 ZigBee Chipsets

1.3 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automation

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Other

1.4 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 EMEA Market Size Value and Volume of Wireless Chipsets 2012-2022

1.5.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales Volume and Market Share of Major Players 2012-2017

2.1.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Revenue and Share by Players 2012-2017

2.1.3 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sale Price by Players 2012-2017

2.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Volume and Value by Type/Product Category

2.2.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.3 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sale Price by Type 2012-2017

2.3 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Volume by Application

2.4 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Volume and Value by Region

2.4.1 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.2 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.3 EMEA Wireless Chipsets Sales Price by Region 2012-2017

3 Europe Wireless Chipsets Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Players, Countries, Type and Application

3.1 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 Europe Wireless Chipsets Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.2 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales and Market Share by Type

3.3 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales and Market Share by Application

3.4 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

3.4.1 Europe Wireless Chipsets Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.2 Europe Wireless Chipsets Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.3 Germany Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.4 France Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.5 UK Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.6 Russia Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.7 Italy Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.8 Benelux Wireless Chipsets Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

