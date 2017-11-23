Market Overview:

U.S. is the major cheese producing country in the world which alone contribute around 26% of market share in world cheese production. U.S. Cheese market is projected to reach 6787 Kilo Tons by year 2023 with growth rate of 3.41% during the period 2017 to 2023. Wisconsin and California together holds more than 50% of market share in U.S. cheese production. Wisconsin state alone captures major market share of more than 28% in 2017 and it will grow at the rate of 3.55% during the forecast period as majority of cheese producing plants are located in Wisconsin and California. California will witness significant growth rate during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing milk production in California.

Mozzarella will continue to dominate the U.S. Cheese market with more than 50% of market share in 2017. Increasing popularity of pizza and other fast foods is creating huge demand of Mozzarella cheese which will result in faster growth of Mozzarella cheese compare to other cheese types. The production of Cheddar cheese will grow at CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. Advancement in manufacturing process and availability of raw material is supporting the growth of various types of cheese that includes Feta, Hispanic, Montery Jack and Cream cheese.

Wisconsin is the major cheese producing state of U.S. which captures around 30% of market share in U.S. during 2017. Wisconsin cheese market is projected to reach around 1900 Kilo Tons with growth rate of 3.55% by 2023. In Wisconsin, Mozzarella cheese has large market share in 2017 and it is growing at faster rate compare to other cheese product type. Other Italian cheese mainly includes Provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheese. Other American cheese mainly includes Bergenost, Bloomsdale, Dorset, Cup Cheese and many more.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in U.S. Cheese Market are

Dairiconcepts P

The Kraft Heinz Co.,

Leprino Foods Company

Associated Milk Producers Inc

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Land O’Lakes,Inc

Foremost Farms USA Cooperative

Key players are focusing on expansion of their cheese business. From six years, strategy of expanding the cheese business holds around 33% of strategy share by key players. Acquisitions and partnership are two main factors which are playing key role in strategy as it helping company to enhance their cheese production capacity and to capture more market share in U.S. and other regions in North America.

By Application Analysis-

Fast food snacks application will continue to dominate the U.S. Cheese market with more than 20% of market share and it is projected to reach around 1600 kilo tons by 2023 as consumption of cheese in fast food is growing along with its popularity. Cheese application in cheese spreads and cheese dips together holds more than 30% of market share due to increasing application of cheese in cheese dips in various states especially in California and Wisconsin. In Bakery food application of cheese, Wisconsin holds majority of market share due to huge production of cow milk and its application in various types of cheese production which are becoming popular in bakery food application to enhance flavor. In other application of cheese Idaho and Minnesota will witness significant growth which will backed by introduction of new type of cheese especially in Idaho and Minnesota.

Regional Analysis

Wisconsin is the major producer and exporter of cheese in the U.S. followed by California in 2017. U.S. cheese market in Wisconsin is growing at CAGR of 3.5% backed by increasing production of cheese and presence of production plant of key players in Wisconsin. California and Idaho are one of the fastest growing cheese producing states in the United States. The top five emerging states in cheese production are California, Idaho, Wisconsin, New York and New Mexico. The cheese production in U.S. is growing rapidly especially in states where availability of resources such as cow milk and goat milk is high. Expansion of production plants by key players in Wisconsin and California will boost the cheese production in upcoming years.

