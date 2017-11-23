Last week, SHUKR Islamic Clothing launched its much anticipated Winter Collection which included a variety of new abayas.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims living in the United Kingdom and other westernized countries, has unveiled its new Winter collection of modest Islamic clothing. As 2017 comes to an end, managing partner, Anas Sillwood predicts that abayas and abaya gowns will continue to be top sellers regardless of the season.

“SHUKR abayas are very unique, they are tailored from heavier fabrics than those available in countries with very hot weather, ” says Sillwood. “The abayas in our Winter Collection are made specifically for wear in the cold.”

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including modest abayas with high necklines and a loose fit—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

SHUKR’s new winter collection also showcases a variety of long sleeve tunics and dresses, maxi skirts, cardigans, jilbabs, and wide leg trousers in high-quality thick fabrics like corduroy and cotton, as well as a variety of wool coats for both men and women.

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our goal that our customers will feel comfortable, as well as warm, in what they wear this winter,” said Sillwood.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

