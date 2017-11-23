ShowFlipper, a unique online art showtainment platform is now becoming a virtual launch pad to artists from 53 countries across the world. Having served as a stage to more than 8,000 artistic creations such as paintings, books, and sculptures from across the globe for nearly a year, the site will serve as a visionary delight for global audiences who can browse for original pieces of art, books, sculptures and jewellery.

“The site is like our own canvas, like every artist, we paint it with our collective thoughts, ideas, and hope that every artist finds a global platform. The team believes that within every artist, is a collector and within every art collector, is an artist. We bring the two together on one common platform.” said Sandeep Joshi, founder and CEO of ShowFlipper.

The site has launched a unique new concept for artists that are called Showtainer. Once an artist signs on to the Showtainer platform, the site acts as a talent manager and gives its artists art consultancy. Artists on this platform have tools to promote themselves across 300 different platforms online. Among its other unique propositions is the fact that it allows consumers the ability to interact directly with the artists, authors, and designers of pieces that interest them.

Show-tainers upload new and unique creations on Showflipper.com everyday. There are original paintings, books, jewellery, sculptures and various other creations that one can indulge in.