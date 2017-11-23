The solar eclipse of December 14. 2020 is going to be hosted by The Vira Vira Relais & Châteaux Hacienda.

Big fan of astronomy and fascinating wonders of the world? If yes, then don’t miss this opportunity to observe the Chile Solar Eclipse of December 14. 2020 from Pucon at the most lavish Vira Vira Hacienda- Relais & Châteaux. Enjoy your stay in over-the-top rooms with marvelous rain showers, indoor and outdoor tubes, carved fireplace, sitting area and sumptuous minibars. Relish the two-day tour with your personal riverside view and a local chef preparing scrumptious local meals from the Vira Vira Ranch and Gardens. Another exciting thing, along with all the indulgences the tour also includes the observance of weather. The tours are planned as per your requirement including everything you wish to see. From volcano hikes to fishing and rafting, there is everything you want to see.

Proceeding towards the Solar Eclipse Tour 2020. The expedition will begin in Santiago and end in about two days where you will explore entire Santiago. For solar eclipse will pass overhead midday on 14th of December. 2020 in Pucon, Chile. The Hacienda Hotel Vira Vira is set in a picturesque and scenic location close to Pucon, Chile. It features a native park along the precipitous shores of the Liucura River. To experience an oasis of peace and recreation, don’t forget to miss the opportunity. Introducing the new concept of vacation to life “The Elegance of Adventure”. The name clearly indicates the meaning that the tour includes a large range of exclusive activities and excursions along with the “all-inclusive” stay at the hotel.

“The smell of wood and pine will awaken your senses for days,” said Daniel Oppliger after staying at the Vira Vira for two nights. “It was like Sandals on steroids.”

The tour is a great two-day experience in which you will not only live through the luxuries but will also observe the nature of God. The location is perfect for the eclipse, slightly elevated from the lake and ringed by the volcano and national parks. The entire space around The Vira Vira Relais & Châteaux Hacienda is open which is perfect for photography. Enjoy the wonderful scenery along with the solar eclipse. Tropical Sails Corp has a four-night solar eclipse package December 12-16, 2020. The exclusive experience includes a solar eclipse observer package for the guests. The lodge has 12 River View Suites, 3 hotel rooms and 4 rooms for solo occupancy fully inclusive of transfers, meals, drinks and local tours.

If you are already excited to experience the adventure and the luxuries, both at the same time, then book your room now and experience the luxury solar eclipse tour 2020 at the most exquisite Vira Vira Relais & Châteaux Hacienda.

All you have to do is Contact Tropical Sails Corp for booking information at www.tropicalsails.com or by calling 623-444-8195 or 800-595-1003. The landline and mobile numbers are accessible 24 hours a day. So, what are you waiting for? Book your room now and experience the ultimate adventure.

Contact:

Daniel Oppliger

Company: Tropical Sails Corp

Address: 18189 W Weatherby Dr, Surprise, AZ 85374

Phone: 623-444-8195 / 623-760-7177 / 800-595-1003

Email: info@tropicalsails.com

Website: http://tropicalsails.com