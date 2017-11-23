According to a new market report published by Credence Research, “Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market (Public Safety (Military & Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS)), Transportation, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Other Verticals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the land mobile radio systems market was valued at US$ 10.8 Bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 25.74 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/land-mobile-radio-systems-lmr-market

Market Insights

Land mobile radio systems, sometimes referred as private land mobile radios or public land mobile radios are communications system used by terrestrial users while on foot (portable land mobile radio) or in vehicles (mobile land mobile radio). Examples include tow-way radios and walkie talkies. Generally, these systems are deployed independently, but can also be connected to other stationary systems such as cellular networks or public switched telephone network (PSTN). Land mobile radios increasingly find applications in military and first responder agencies including police department, fire rescue department, emergency and medical service providers, disaster preparedness organizations, and other home security organizations. The advancements in technology, resulting in a gradual shift from analog to digital communication has expanded application base of land mobile radio systems beyond military and public safety agencies into corporate and enterprise users.

Competitive Insights

The global land mobile radio systems market is highly consolidated and concentrated across different vertical markets, especially public safety and military. The top four manufacturers accounted for over 60 percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group S.A., and JVC Kenwood Corporation are identified as the leading land mobile radio system manufacturers while other players including Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.), Relm Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Nokia Networks B.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tait Radio Communications have been marked as promising and emerging players in the land mobile radio industry. Developing LTE-integrated land mobile radio systems/units is expected to be the future market strategy for the players in the market

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/land-mobile-radio-systems-lmr-market

Key Trends

Shift from Analog Land Mobile Radio Systems to Digital Land Mobile Radio Systems

Escalating Demand for Portable Land Mobile Radio Units

Compliance with Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) and Project25 Standard

Toc

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Industry Snapshot

3. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key LMR System Manufacturers

4. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market By Type, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Pac-Man Analysis

4.2. Hand Portable

4.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

Company Profiles

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com