35 shortlisted finalists announced at Dutch Design Week

What Design Can Do, the IKEA Foundation and Autodesk Foundation announced the finalists of the Climate Action Challenge at Dutch

Design Week (21-29 October) in Eindhoven.

The Climate Action Challenge, a global competition calling for design solutions to help vulnerable people adapt to a changing climate,

received 384 entries from 70 countries. These have been shortlisted to 35 diverse projects from 20 countries—including Nepal, Brazil, the Netherlands, Indonesia and the US.

“Only by working together can we develop innovative solutions that help people everywhere adapt to the threats posed by climate

change. We are thrilled to see the wide range of responses from the creative community to the Climate Action Challenge, with so many ideas reflecting Democratic Design principles such as sustainability or functionality. We are grateful to our partner, What

Design Can Do, for challenging the creative community to bring fresh ways of tackling the daily hazards faced by billions of vulnerable people around the world and we are eager to meet the winners of the challenge, which will be announced later this month

in São Paolo”, said Liz McKeon, Programme Manage, the IKEA Foundation.

Thirty-five finalists have been selected in three categories: students (10), creative professionals (15) and start-ups (10). They

were all featured in a lively exhibition at Dutch Design Week—northern Europe’s biggest design event—and now have a month to refine their proposals.

Among the finalists, India’s entry- the

Scrappy News Weather Report has been nominated which has been shortlisted for its unique concept of a news channel created for the children and by the children. The channel explores the problems and their solutions through games, quiz and other hands

on activities to day today environmental issues like garbage dumping, recycling and air pollutions. This innovative channel will allow experiential learning to school students.

“Congratulations to all who have been shortlisted for this year’s Climate Action Challenge. This list recognizes the hard work and

creativity from these exceptional designers from around the globe who are focused on helping at-risk people to live in a climate-constrained world. The range of entries is remarkable and a true testament to the power of design,” said

Joe Speicher, Executive Director, Autodesk Foundation.

The winners will be announced on 23 November 2017 at

What Design Can Do Live in São Paulo,

Brazil—selected by an internationally acclaimed jury including Elizabeth McKeon (IKEA Foundation), Joe Speicher (Autodesk Foundation),

Kristian Koreman

(ZUS Architects) and Patricia Espinosa (UNFCCC). The winners will share an award package of €900,000, which includes an accelerator programme to help them develop their proposal.

Shortlisted entries

One striking and hopeful trend is the fact that several projects focus on educating future generations about climate change. In

this way, the challenge will contribute to an aware and active next generation and a resilient future.

The project includes the

Vertical University Project

by Nepalese architect Priyanka Bista, the

Scrappy News Weather Report,

a children’s broadcasting project in India, the

Amazon Climate Change Learning Centre

in Brazil, and

Change Rangers,

a futuristic scout movement.

The Netherlands is well-represented among the finalists. Dutch entries include

Finch Floating Homes,

sustainable housing for the Philippines, Sensoterra,

a system to help farmers maintain soil moisture, Power Plant,

a self-powering greenhouse, and Water School,

a concept to improve water management in New Delhi, India.

Learn more about all the shortlisted entries at

whatdesigncando.com

Notes for editors

What Design Can Do

What Design Can Do (WDCD) is a platform for the advancement of design as a tool for social change. Since its inception in 2011,

WDCD has undertaken numerous activities to promote the role of designers in addressing the world’s most pressing societal and environmental issues. It has done so by showcasing best practices, raising discussions, and facilitating collaboration between disciplines.

For more information visit

www.whatdesigncando.com or

www.facebook.com/whatdesigncando

IKEA Foundation

The IKEA Foundation (Stitching IKEA Foundation) is the philanthropic arm of INGKA Foundation, the owner of the IKEA Group of companies.

We aim to improve opportunities for children and youth in some of the world’s poorest communities by funding holistic, long-term programmes that can create substantial, lasting change. The IKEA Foundation works with strong strategic partners applying innovative

approaches to achieve large-scale results in four fundamental areas of a child’s life: a place to call home; a healthy start in life; a quality education; and a sustainable family income, while helping these communities fight and cope with climate change.

For more information visit

www.ikeafoundation.org or

www.facebook.com/IKEAfoundation.

Autodesk Foundation

Autodesk Foundation is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization of Autodesk, Inc. that supports the design and creation of innovative

solutions to the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. Autodesk Foundation support can include grant funding, software, re, engineering, product design and manufacturing, visual effects, gaming, and related fields.

For more information visit

www.autodesk.org or @autodeskimpact

Notes for editors (not for publication)

Autodesk Foundation and the Autodesk Foundation logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries

and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries

For more information on What Design Can Do/ The Climate Action Challenge, please contact: Kiki Stoffels

kiki@whatdesigncando.com or + 31 6 18 88 31 88

For more information on IKEA Foundation, please contact:

Radu Dumitraşcu,

radu.dumitrascu@ikeafoundation.org or +31 6 556 98 570

For more information on Autodesk Foundation, please contact: Joy Nestor,

joy.nestor@autodesk.com or +1.415.250.6922

https://we.tl/5KgWhYNFgr