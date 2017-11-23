Recently, a new study report titled “Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been issued and submitted into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine that analyzes the global market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment right from its past trends to the future prospects during 2017 to 2025.

As per the study, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is expected to generate a robust revenue in near future as the cases of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) and prophylaxis increase. With this, the report estimates that the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is predicted to grow from US$1.5 bn in 2016 to US$7.9 bn by 2025. Additionally, it says the market is expected to deliver a strong CAGR of 20.0% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The informatory report discusses market dynamics focusing on factors that are driving the market, restraints and opportunities available. As per the report, promising pipeline Medicines, increasing prevalence of rare diseases, novel therapies, rising investments in innovation of inhibitor Medicines and increasing HAE awareness programs are the key drivers of the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market.

For detailed analysis, global market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment has been segmented into Medicine class, dosage type, distribution channel, region and details are shared in terms of introduction & definition, key trends from 2015 to 2016, forecast from 2017 to 2025 and market attractiveness. The segment Medicine class is sub-segmented into C1-inhibitor, selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist (Firazyr) and kallikrein inhibitor (Kalbitor).

According to the report, The C1-inhibitor segment held the highest market share during 2016 as these Medicines are widely used for the treatment of acute HAE and prophylaxis. The sub-segment C1-inhibitor is further divided into C1-esterase inhibitor and recombinant inhibitor. The segment for dosage type is sub-segmented into lyophilized and liquid/injectable. The lyophilized segment held the highest market share in 2016 due to increasing practice of intravenous administration of Medicines for the treatment of HAE. Also the growth in demand for intravenous C1 esterase inhibitor Medicines in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to influence the lyophilized segment positively.

The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies and independent pharmacies & outlets. Geographically, the global market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment has been divided into key regions that are North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World

