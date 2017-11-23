The global demand for expanded perlite is likely to grow at a stable CAGR during the assessment period 2017-2025 according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report offers detailed analysis and insights on the key factors that are impacting the growth of expanded perlite globally. The report, titled “Expanded Perlite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” projects the global expanded perlite market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% CAGR during the assessment period.

As the name suggest, expanded perlite has the capability to expand up to twenty times its original volume on being heated at high temperatures. Owing to this property, expanded perlite finds applications in a range of end-use industries including building, construction, food & beverage, and agriculture. The specific applications of expanded perlite include well cementing and crucible toppings. The report has segmented the market on the basis of application type into fillers, process & filtration aids, horticulture aggregates, and others. Demand for expanded perlite in the construction sector will continue to be one of the leading sources of growth for manufacturers. In addition to the construction sector, oil and gas remains one of the leading end-users for expanded perlite.

The report projects demand from agriculture industry to also witness an increase, and provide an impetus to expanded perlite market during the assessment period. Due to its excellent properties related to water retention, expanded perlite is used on a wide scale for plant rooting and soil conditioners in the agriculture sector. On the basis of application, use of expanded perlite in filtration and process aids is likely to create growth opportunities for manufacturers. Significant growth in demand from beer breweries is one of the key factors for high growth of the filtration and process aids application segment. The non-toxic nature of expanded perlite has also fuelled its use in food contact applications.

North America remains one of the largest consumers of expanded perlite globally. The demand for expanded perlite in North America is led by the US, where the oil and gas industry accounts for bulk of demand. Increasing emphasis of both the government and private players on shale gas exploration is also creating growth opportunities for manufacturers. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is likely to remain one of the leading markets for expanded perlite during the assessment period.

Some of the leading companies in the expanded perlite market include Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation, Imersys SA, Supreme Perlite Company, and Silbrico Corporation. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging markets to consolidate their position. Investing in product innovation also remains a strong trend in the market.

