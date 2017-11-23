Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Diabetic Food Market (Ice Creams & Jellies, Dairy Products, Dietary Beverages, Baked Products, Confectionary, Snacks and Other Products): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021” According to the report, global diabetic food market was valued at over USD 8.0 billion in 2015, is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 5.75% between 2016 and 2021.

Diabetes is the condition in which insulin production is hampered or body does not use the insulin which is responsible for converting the glucose into energy. This results in rising glucose level in the blood. Diabetic food products are dietary foods that consist of low carbohydrate, sugar, and preservatives. Diabetic food possesses low calorie and is sugar-free which helps in maintaining the blood glucose level. Diabetic food is consumed by the diabetic patients to maintain the balance of blood sugar and obesity patient intake diabetic food for reducing the weight.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/diabetic-food-market

Increasing demand for junk food and hectic lifestyle has led the potential growth of diabetics and obesity. Rising awareness towards diabetics and growing health consciousness among the young generation drives the diabetic food market. Surging discretional income and easy availability of diabetic food positively impact the growth of diabetic food market. Yet surplus consumption of the artificial sugars and preservatives which increase the absorption of calories, in turn, cause high blood sugar level. These factors may obstruct the growth of diabetic food market. Nonetheless, ongoing research for the production of diabetic food using natural sugar-free ingredients is expected to open the new avenue for the diabetic food in the years to come.

The manufacturers of diabetic food have introduced various products with low calories, zero preservatives, and sugar-free products for the diabetic and health concern population. Some of these products include ice creams & jellies, dairy products, dietary beverages, baked products, confectionery, snacks and other products. The dietary beverage is the leading segment owing to the high consumption of several products of dietary beverages globally.

Inquire more about this report @

www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/diabetic-food-market

The diabetic food market was dominated by North America and is considered to be the highest revenue generating region. This was mainly due to the changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and growing concern for healthy living. Also, the number of obesity and diabetes patients is rising which contributes to the growth of diabetic food market in this region. Europe is the second largest market for the diabetic food due to escalating health complexity owing to high blood sugar level and growing aging population in this region.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to be the most prominent markets in the near future due to increasing expenditure capacity of the maximum population on the diabetic food. Moreover, rising concern for health as the number of diabetics is mounting in these economies. This contributes to the growth of the diabetic food market significantly. Brazil and Africa are anticipated to show high growth owing to developing living standards.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/diabetic-food-market

David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited, Fifty 50 Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Kellogg Company, Mars Inc., Unilever Plc, The Coca-Cola Company, Newtrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Cadbury plc, PepsiCo Inc and Sushma Gram Udyog among others are various global players in the diabetic foods market. The companies like Newtrition Plus, Amber Lyn, and Sushma Gram Udyog offers different varieties diabetic foods for the diabetics patients that are sugar-free, cholesterol free and made up of natural ingredients. Some of the products offered by these companies are sugar-free chocolates, beverages, and oat bran, white oats, barley etc.

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

About Us: Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: https://zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/