Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Automobile Muffler Market (Motorbike, Scooters & Moped, Snowbike, and Others) for OEM and Aftermarket: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the global automotive muffler market accounted for USD 3.89 Billion in 2014 and is forecasted to surpass the USD 6.41 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2017 and 2022.

The muffler is a device that is primarily used for reducing the amount of noise or sound emitted by the automobiles or any other machine. Usage of the muffler is the most effective method of noise control in automotive, where it is directly connected to the exhaust pipe of the engine. Mufflers are to be installed along the exhaust pipe as a part of the exhaust system to reduce the exhausted noise. Different types of mufflers namely baffle type mufflers, resonance type mufflers, wave cancellation type, combines resonance, absorber type, and absorber type.

Request Free Sample Research Report @www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/automobile-muffler-market

The global automobile muffler market is expected to grow exponentially in the near future. The market is driven by growing environmental concerns and stringent exhaust noise laws are driving the automobile mufflers market. Increasing customer base expected to open the future growth opportunities for the global automobile muffler market players. Additionally, growing market of the electrical motorcycle and electrical scooter is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Automobile muffler market and can be segmented by vehicle types such as motorbike, scooters & moped, snowbike, and others. By sale type, the automobile muffler market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Increasing R&D investments in various developing countries including India and China, coupled with major leading two-wheeler manufacturers expanding their production capacities across Asia Pacific is expected to strengthen the automobile muffler market in the region. The market for e-motorcycles and e-scooters is driven by high demand for these vehicles in China, where the majority of these vehicles are sold. Growing age of the vehicle population is supporting the aftermarket for mufflers.

Inquire more about this report @ www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/automobile-muffler-market

By geographical segment, China, India, and Americas are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. High demand for automobiles in India and China is driving the market for automobile muffler in Asia Pacific. Demand for of motorcycle in the U.S. is increasing at a rapid rate which is expected to strengthen the market in Americas. This, in turn, results in healthy CAGR of the global automobile muffler market over the forecasting period 2016-2022.

Some of the key players included in automobile muffler market are Onyxautosilencer, Apexhaust, Faurecia, ASPO Ltd., THUNDER and others.

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/