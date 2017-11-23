Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 22, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 20th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Budapest, Hungary.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Budapest, Hungary office opened in 1997, and is located in a quiet area of the city, with easy access both from downtown and from the main highway.

Growth experienced by the Budapest team has resulted in the investment and addition of new resources to ensure that they continue providing the excellent service for which Future Electronics is known.

“One of the key pillars of our sales strategy is demand creation activity with OEM customers,” explained Zsolt Szabo, Country Manager for Hungary. “Over the last 20 years we have proven the many unique benefits and value Future Electronics can bring to its customers and suppliers, and we look forward to the next 20 years to come!”

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Hungary team on the occasion of the branch’s 20 year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

