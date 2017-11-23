Market Overview

Fruit juice is a non-fermented liquid extract obtained by squeezing the fresh fruit. Fruit nectar is defined as a thick fruit juice, which is highly viscous in nature. Fruit juice is categorized based on juice content, such as, juice (which contains of 99% juice content), nectar (which contains 25-99% juice content) and juice drinks (which contains up to 25% juice content). Fruit juice is as healthy as the fresh fruits. Low-cost involved in logistics and storage, and high demand for fruit drinks and frozen desserts are primarily driving the global fruit juice and nectar market.

Market Forecast

Fruit juices and nectars are an alternative to fresh fruits and they are used in different industries. Fruit juices and nectars can be easily transported and stored in a small place as compared to the fresh fruits. This has made its usage more prominent in beverage industry. They are used in dairy and confectionary industry to manufacture frozen desserts, jellies, and other products. Additionally, they are used as a natural color additive and sweetener in the beverage and dairy industry. This has uplifted the global fruit juices and nectars market at a high rate.

Furthermore, changing preferences of population for fruit juices instead of carbonated drink is driving the demand for fruit juices and fruit drinks, which, in turn, driving the growth of the global fruit juices and nectars market. All these factors expected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.0% of the global fruit juices and nectars market during the forecast period 2017-2023

Downstream Analysis

Fruit juices and nectars market is segmented on the basis of applications, which consists of beverages, dairy and food, bakery, confectionary, and others. The beverage industry dominates the market owing to increasing popularity of fruit juices and fruit drinks in the population as an alternative for natural fruit.

Fruit juice and nectar market is segmented on the basis of fruits, which includes apple, orange, grapes, pineapple, pear, and others. Among all, orange fruit is the leading segment in the industry due to high consumption and consumer preference for orange juice and the products made from orange such as candies and jelly.

Furthermore, fruit juice and nectar market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises of store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, and others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels is dominating the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the fruit juices and nectars market

Fruit juices and nectars market is growing rapidly due to increasing consumption of fruit juices and fruit drinks, which has intensified the market opportunities. Increasing R&D activities to blend flavors with the fruit juices likely to boost the fruit juices and nectars market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global fruit juices and nectars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe region is dominating the fruit juices and nectars market followed by North America. In Europe, Germany and France are the major consumers of fruit juices and nectars. High consumption of fruit drinks and fruit juices within the population has led the growth of the fruit juices and nectars market in this region.

However, North America is projected to grow rapidly owing to the harmful effects of sugar based products and rising demand for fruit juices and other products.

Market Segmentation

Fruit juices and nectars market is segmented on the basis of applications, fruits, and distribution channel

