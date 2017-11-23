Sqoolz has launched virtual campus tours for the first time in India, now you can step through the corridors of these schools and take a look at the classrooms, labs, libraries, playground and everything else. With more schools signing up for the virtual tours, it serves as a big advantage to schools.

Read more: http://blog.sqoolz.com/2017/10/explore-virtual-campus-tours-of-schools.html

