Empxtrack is glad to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 20 most promising HR technology providers by CIOReview.

A panel of prominent CHROs, CIOs, CEOs, analysts, and the member of CIOReview’s editorial board selected the annual list of top HR solution providers after assessing each vendor’s capability to meet the need for cost-effective and flexible solutions.

CIOReview appreciated Empxtrack for continuously breaking the ground and adding value to the HR landscape. A member from CIOReview editorial team said, “Considering the hard work of the Empxtrack team to build one of the first Integrated Digital HR & Performance Management Platforms, we’re excited to feature them on our top companies list. Empxtrack technology helps companies to manage their processes in a way that becomes the basis of great employee experience at every touchpoint.”

Tushar Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at Empxtrack, felt extremely elated with the recognition and said, “We are proud to be recognized as one among the top 20 most promising HR technology providers. Empxtrack has been selected after being evaluated on several qualitative and quantitative parameters. This recognition has encouraged us to work harder and continue to offer top-notch services for each industry vertical.”

He further added, “We take pride in being a trusted industry player in talent and performance management solutions.”

The Jury has positioned Empxtrack in this annual list not only for excellent product features, scalability and maximum configurability, but also for global client base, positive customer reviews, market presence and industry recognition.

About CIO Review

CIOReview, also known as the Navigator for Enterprise Solutions, has been at the forefront of guiding organizations through the continuously disruptive landscape and providing enterprise solutions to redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow.

CIOReview, is a technology magazine, offers a ground-breaking platform allowing decision makers to share their insights, which in turn provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses on information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment.

About Empxtrack

Empxtrack is a next generation software for Human Resource and Talent Management. It is one of the most trusted integrated web-based HR solution that can handle all aspects of Human Resource department through its single window interface and provide comprehensive analytics for critical decision making.

It uniquely combines Performance Management, Compensation Planning, Talent Acquisition, Self and Manager Services, Compliance, Rewards and Recognitions, Manpower Planning, Surveys and a comprehensive Employee Database with advanced search features. Empxtrack is currently used by more than 200,000 world-wide employees located across 20+ countries.

Empxtrack Inc. is a leading HR solutions provider that offers more than 30 highly functional modules in key areas, including Performance Management, Recruitment, Human Capital Management & Strategic HR. The organization aims at simplifying & automating HR processes for small, medium, and large businesses. Presently, it is serving more than 150,000 world-wide employees located across 20+ countries.

Empxtrack Inc.

Hauppauge Center,

150 Motor Parkway Suite 401,

Hauppauge, New York 11788

United States

Phone: +1-888-840-2682

Email id : marketing@empxtrack.com