Saigun Technologies is glad to communicate to its stakeholders that its flagship product, Empxtrack Inc. – a Digital Platform for HR and Performance Management, is awarded for Outstanding Contribution to HR at the Asia Pacific HRM Congress Awards 2017.

The HRM Congress was held on September 19 & 20, 2017 in Vivanta by Taj, Bangalore in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. M V Tanksale, Ex-CMD, Central Bank of India, Dr. Arun Arora, Chairman, Edvance Pre-schools Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. Prasad Medury, Partner, Amrop India Consultants Pvt. Ltd. were the Guests of Honor.

Empxtrack was nominated in the category “Outstanding Contribution to HR”. The nomination was on the basis of Empxtrack team’s years of effort in this domain. Tushar along with his dedicated team of HR Experts and Software Engineers have worked day and night for several years, to build one of the first Integrated Digital HR & Performance Management Platforms.

On behalf of the company, Tushar Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at Empxtrack, attended the prestigious event and received the coveted award from Ms. Katharine Claytor, Vice President HR, Corvesta and Ms. Gill Mckay, Joint Managing Director, MyBrain International.

Tushar felt extremely elated with the recognition and said, “We are proud to be recognized as a trusted industry player in HR technology innovation and talent management practices. This recognition encourages us to continue offering solutions that can provide great employee experience and improve the performance and productivity of the organization.”

The other organizations that were awarded during the event in different categories are NIIT, Mantri Real Estate, Oil India Limited, Amway India Enterprises, TATA Power SED, Indian Oil Corporations, Shoppers Stop, Nucleus Software, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, Punjab and Sindh Bank and more. To view the list of awardees, visit Asia Pacific HRM Congress’ website.

About Asia Pacific HRM Congress

The Congress is governed by a Global & National Advisory Council that guides the strategic intent of the event & leads it to its success. It is the largest rendezvous of HR Professionals.Each year, the Congress is conducted to recognize and award companies and individuals for their exceptional contribution in HR domain. The objective at core is bench marking talent and HR practices. The theme for Asia Pacific HRM Congress 2017 was NEXT NOW…? Innovations in HR in which more than 450 HR leaders from different nationalities participated.

About Empxtrack Inc.

Empxtrack Inc. is a leading HR solutions provider that offers more than 30 highly functional modules in key areas, including Performance Management, Recruitment, Human Capital Management & Strategic HR. The organization aims at simplifying & automating HR processes for small, medium, and large businesses. Presently, it is serving more than 200,000 world-wide employees located across 20+ countries.

Empxtrack Inc.

Hauppauge Center,

150 Motor Parkway Suite 401,

Hauppauge, New York 11788

United States

Phone: +1-888-840-2682

Website: https://goo.gl/WKQzuM