A new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) published a report on the global chemical indicator inks market. The report, titled “Chemical Indicator Inks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, is available for sale on the company’s website. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market.According to the report, the global chemical indicator inks market was worth US$30.2 mn in 2013 and is expected to reach US$53.1 mn by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2014 to 2020. This robust growth rate will be fueled by the growing need for sterilization monitoring and a pressing need to avert the spread of hospital-related infections.

Chemical indicator inks are used in several sterilization monitoring processes, as they change color when exposed to certain sterilants at set temperatures. The change indicates that the process of sterilization is complete and the instruments are safe to be used for the next surgery. The factors contributing to the growth of the global chemical indicator inks market are the growing number of nosocomial infections and strict rules about sterilization in the healthcare sector. Thus, analysts predict this will foster the growth of global chemical indicators inks market in various sectors.

The global chemical indicator inks market has been segmented on the basis of sterilization processes, products, printing, applications, and regions. The sterilization processes include ethylene oxide, steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide and plasma, formaldehyde, and others such as ionizing radiation. The list of products in the global chemical indicator inks market includes water-based chemical indicator inks, UV-cured chemical indicator inks, and solvent-based chemical indicator inks. The printing processes used in the global chemical indicator inks market are gravure printing, flexographic printing, and screen printing. The application of chemical indicator inks is seen while sterilizing bags, bottles, prefillable syringes, IV & blood containers, pouches, thermoformed trays, tags and labels, and others such as blister packs. Regionally, the global chemical indicator inks market is spread over regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Some of the key players in the global chemical indicator inks market are North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA), RIKEN CHEMICAL Co., Ltd., 3M, Tempil (LA-Co Industries), NiGK Corporation, SteriTec Products Inc., Propper Manufacturing Company, Inc., ETIGAM bv, Terragene SA, gke GmbH, STERIS Corporation, and Crosstex International Inc. (subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corporation). The report gives an accurate estimate of the competitive landscape of the global chemical indicator inks market by profiling these companies along with providing the readers the financial status of these companies, their marketing strategies, and research and development plans.

