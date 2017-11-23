Central Insect Screens is excited to announce that they are under new ownership. The ownership change occurred on July 15, 2017. The new ownership brings about great changes to the company. One of the fantastic changes that have happened with the new ownership is the ability to provide faster service to customers.

Central Insect Screens has over 35 years of experience in the screen door industry. They specialize in repairing and installing screen doors for homes. Screen doors will keep unwanted pests and insects out of the home. Which can be a common problem for homeowners wanting to allow fresh air in. Allowing more airflow into the home can reduce energy cost and save homeowners money.

There are many products available to customers from Central Insect Screens including

Prowler Proof

Fly screen doors and windows

Aluminum and Stainless Steel Products

Alu-Gard Security Doors and Windows

Diamond Pattern Security Doors and Windows

These products are available at an affordable price. When a customer orders services they will also receive a lightning fast turn around time. This means customers won’t have to wait for ages to get their insect screens installed or repaired. Central Insect Screens specializes in products that are built from aluminum and steel, for maximum longevity and durability.

With the new ownership, Central Insect Screens is making the customer’s experience even better. They have said, “We have been protecting Gold Coast families for over three decades and provide fast, reliable service and quality products at affordable prices.” about their service. Since the new ownership has been underway, Central Insect Screens has updated their social media and you can view their Facebook for some amazing information and deals.

For more information on Central Insect Screens, you can visit their website at http://centralinsectscreens.com.au/ . If you have any questions about how they can repair or install a new screen door or window system they are available by phone at 07 5503 1555 or email at Info@Centralinsectscreens.Com.Au

Contact:

Company: Central Insect Screens

Address: 2/12 Commercial Drive, Ashmore, QLD, 4214, Australia

Phone: 07 5503 1555

Email: info@centralinsectscreens.com.au

Website: http://centralinsectscreens.com.au/