This month, BR Williams, a supply chain, logistics and trucking company based out of Oxford, AL, released its “ Trucking Company Industry Report 2017-2018 ” outlining current trends, implications, and future recommendations as we approach 2018.

The report, created by BR Williams CEO, Greg Brown, and the head of the BR Williams 3PL division , TK Bardwell, attempts to address the main issues experienced by trucking companies: a shortage in truck drivers and finding balance in capacity utilization.

The truck driver shortage, an industry-wide problem that is statistically getting worse, is caused by several underlying issues relating to demographics, lifestyle, job alternatives, laws and regulations, technology, and high turnover rates.

Each issue is individually addressed in the report, as well as how current trends affect capacity utilization and what to expect for the future of the trucking industry.

The key takeaways, however, are offered at the end of the report via five recommendations when preparing for 2018. In short, these recommendations are:

– Find ways to provide more advanced notice

– Avoid expedites like the plague

– Ask your 3PL about source capacity and their typical carrier characteristics

– Lock in capacity and contract rates for 2018 with a preference for asset-based carriers

To find the full “Trucking Company Industry Report 2017-2018” or other important trucking, logistics and supply chain articles, visit the BR Williams website blog

About BR Williams:

With humble beginnings back in 1958, BR Williams has grown into an award-winning supply chain management company servicing all 48 contiguous states and Canada. With facilities in Anniston (2), Oxford, Piedmont, Eastaboga, Mobile and Tallahassee, FL, BR Williams supports over 2550 customers across the Distribution, Logistics and Transportation divisions. Industries served: automotive, defense, home improvement, education, food raw materials, textiles, chemical, industrial packaging, metals (finished goods), highway safety and more.

To discuss your Distribution, Logistics or Transportation Services options, please contact Matt Nelson at matt.nelson@brwilliams.com or (800)-523-7963.

Contact:

Misty Skinner

Company: BR Williams

Phone: (256) 831-5580

Website: https://www.brwilliams.com/