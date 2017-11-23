The NorthCap University held its 7th Fee Concession and Merit Scholarship Distribution Ceremony 2017 on 22 November 2017. The University awarded scholarships on merit and means basis to deserving students. The ceremony was presided over by Shri Pravin H Parekh, Padma Shri, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

A total of 197 students received scholarships and fee concessions amounting to Rs 1.57 crores. Addressing the august gathering, Prof. Prem Vrat, Pro-Chancellor, NCU said, “At The NorthCap University we believe that if you are committed, nothing should constrain you from realizing your dreams”. Prof. Prem Vrat presented the cheques for fee concessions to the students.

The Chief Guest Shri Pravin H Parekh, Padma Shri, awarded the Scholarships to meritorious students. Speaking at the event Shri Parekh said, “The efforts of The NorthCap University, Gurugram in providing fee concession to economically weaker sections and scholarships to meritorious students is laudable. Try to achieve success in whatever you do. To be successful in any field it is important that you must aim high, work hard towards your goal and remain alert, ready to seize opportunities that come your way.”