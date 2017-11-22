Smart home specialist Inspire Audio Visual will become Britain’s first AV Company to offer its services in exchange for the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Since launching in 2009, Inspire AV has created over 150 bespoke audio visual, lighting, home cinema and automation solutions for satisfied clients, and now welcomes the new form of exchange in light of its increasing worldwide popularity.

In accordance with Bitcoin valuation, Inspire AV will initially offer three tiers of home cinema package including all hardware and installation:

Bronze: 4k Samsung 55” TV, Denon AVR, Monitor Audio 5.1 surround sound system and smart home control from Control4.

Estimated at 1BTC

Silver: Sony VPL-VW300 4K SXRD projector, Denon AVR featuring Dolby’s new Atmos sound format in 5.1.4 configuration, 100” fixed screen and smart home control from Control4.

Estimated at 2BTC

Gold: Sony VPL-VW500 4K SXRD projector, flagship Denon AV receiver featuring Dolby’s new Atmos sound format in 7.2.4 configuration, 120” acoustically transparent fixed screen and smart home control from Control4.

Estimated at 4BTC

Inspire AV director, Benjamin Davies, welcomes the digital payment method following his personal cryptocurrency involvement and recognition of the system’s significant future potential.

Davies comments: “Within the next 12 months, the use of Bitcoin will become more and more a part of our daily lives. As a smart home company it is our ethos to be at the forefront of technology – that includes payment systems and by offering this service we enable more customers to reach us.

“I have been involved in cryptocurrency for the last year and believe the ability to offer more products and services in exchange for Bitcoin is not only beneficial for our business but also for the future of blockchain technology. We look forward to welcoming a new range of customers to the smart home family.”

In addition to the above three cinema packages, Inspire AV will now accept Bitcoin as payment for all smart home services. To discover more, contact the team at: https://www.inspire-av.com/contact/ or +44 1904 289 015

Contact:

Benjamin Davies

Company: Inspire Audio Visual

Address: Surrey, UK

Tel.: +44 1904 289 015

Website: https://www.inspire-av.com/