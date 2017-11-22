Market Overview:

Global Market for Organic Soybean have witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 2210.53 million by 2022. Developing economy and consumers’ adoption of sustainable development trends are likely to drive the organic soybean market share in the countries of the developed regions. Increasing disposable income and technological strides facilitating agricultural productivity are also likely to have a positive impact on its market growth.

Based on the application, food based application of organic soybean is expected to witness the highest growth rate (~18%) on a global level. Feed based application of organic soybean will hold a significant share and will also witness a steady growth during the given forecast period. Crush based application major portion of which goes in edible soybean products is likely to experience a high growth rate and is estimated to hold a market share during the given period.

Major Key Players:

The major key players in organic soybean are

Perdue Farms (U.S.)

Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Pilgrim’s Pride (U.S.)

Grain Millers Inc. (U.S.)

Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture project (S.O.A.P.) (India)

Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd (India)

AFG Brasil S/A (Brazil)

