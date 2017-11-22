Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships – Postgraduate

Newcastle University is pleased to offer 40 Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships for outstanding international applicants who apply to commence full-time Master’s studies. There are 38 50% tuition fee scholarships and 2 100% tuition fee scholarships.

Eligibility

To be considered for the scholarship:

• The candidate must be assessed as international for fee purposes

• The candidate must hold an offer for an eligible Master’s degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES postgraduate regulations (100 per cent)

Number of awards: 40 international students

Application Deadline: 31 January 2018

Application form: Applications must be submitted using the online application form. Other applications will not be accepted.

Contact:

Email: scholarship.applications@ncl.ac.uk

Telephone: +44 191 208 5537/8107

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Roy | Good Relations India | +91 9999327225 | E-mail: tanyaroy@gri.co.in