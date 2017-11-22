HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (September 22, 2017)— MyCivic Apps—designed by database systems developer Civic, LLC. to allow citizens and city governments, public works, chambers of commerce, businesses and local organizations to communicate in real time—is proud to announce that its services will now be offered in the community of Huntington Beach, California.

App capabilities include immediate access to city hall through contact information for council members; detailed information to the nearest police stations, parks, restaurants and youth centers; and the latest news accrued from RSS feeds and real-time social media updates. Push notifications will also provide Huntington Beach’s staff a way to communicate time-pressing public service announcements and notices to citizens and visitors, such as street closures and AMBER alerts, based on geolocation. After the new year, residents of Huntington Beach will have the ability to submit real-time reports for street light outages, graffiti markings or loose debris on roadways from their phones or tablets and receive push notifications from the city’s field staff and municipal management as the issue is being resolved.

“Our user-friendly and 100 percent customizable content management system will expedite bureaucratic processes in Huntington Beach through mobile devices and cloud technology—transforming the way its residents, visitors, business owners, chambers of commerce and municipal officials report, respond to and resolve timely issues,” says TJ Sokoll, founder of Orange County-based Civic, LLC. and MyCivic Apps.

ABOUT MYCIVIC APPS: Created by Civic, LLC.—a custom software solutions and database systems developer for iPhone, Android and iPad—MyCivic Apps offers muni-mobile applications, citizen-relationship management systems, responsive websites and mobile venues for community outreach to city governments, public works, chambers of commerce, businesses and organizations with the goal to strengthen communities. Evolving from the first-of-its-kind MyCity Mobile founded in 2010, and inspired by a desire to build better, stronger communities, MyCivic Apps is the first all-encompassing civic communication platform that enables citizens’ real-time communication with local city officials, business owners and each other in order to address local issues. With easy-to-use, 100 percent customizable smart forms and geo-targeted push notifications, everything from broadcasting a public service announcement to reporting, responding to and resolving any community issue is achieved in minutes—rather than weeks or months—from any location at any time. For more information, visit www.mycivicapps.com.

ABOUT NEAD, INC.: NEAD, Inc. (No Ego Apps Development) is a cutting-edge app development agency that has evolved into an international endeavor with exclusive affiliations in numerous countries and an enviable list of high-profile clients. Founded in 2009 by T.J. Sokoll, NEAD, Inc. offers iPhone and An-droid app development, custom cloud-platform development and digital strategy consulting for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Within the short span of five years, NEAD has developed more than 200 mobile apps and 15 social platforms, for more information, visit www.neadapps.com.