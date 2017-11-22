According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the aircraft door market looks good with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation and military aircraft applications. The global aircraft door market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by value from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers of this market are increasing aircraft delivery and increase in demand for wide body aircraft.

In an aircraft, mainly two types of doors are there, such as passenger door and cargo door. Lucintel predicts that the demand for cargo door is likely to experience the highest growth by value in the forecast period due to rise in aircraft delivery. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the passenger door will remain the largest segment due to the number of passenger door in commercial and regional aircraft is more than cargo door and it is expensive than cargo door.

Within the application, commercial aircraft segment is expected to experience the highest growth during forecast period due to increase in wide body aircraft deliveries and have more number of aircraft door.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high demand of newer aircraft. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in aircraft deliveries. With rapid expansion of domestic airlines and growth of long-haul and short-haul markets lead to increase in demand for more aircraft.

For business expansion, the report suggests new product development to reduce weight of the aircraft door. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of performance-driven solutions for end users. Airbus Helicopter, Latecoere, Triumph Aerostructure, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are among the major suppliers of aircraft door.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aircraft door market by door type, application, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Door Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global aircraft door market by door type, application, and region as follows:

By door type (volume (units) and value $ million from 2010 to 2021)

• Passenger door

• Cargo door

By application (volume (units) and value $ million from 2010 to 2021)

• Commercial aircraft

• Regional aircraft

• General aviation

• Military aircraft

By region (volume (units) and value $ million from 2010 to 2021)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

This 149-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

