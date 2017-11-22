Leading Infusionsoft Certified Partner Damian Qualter is celebrating recently being awarded Memberium Certified Implementation Partner status.

Damian Qualter has been an Infusionsoft Certified Partner for over 3 years offering a range of services, including training and Implementation of Infusionsoft. Damian and his team have a global presence with clients from all corners of the globe from as far afield as Hawaii and Taiwan.

Memberium is a platform that integrates WordPress and Infusionsoft to offer users an unrivalled content delivery platform. Infusionsoft is the leading CRM system for small businesses and allows users to automate their sales process.

Damian Qualter tells us “As a leading Infusionsoft Certified Partner for over 3 years now we wanted to be able to offer our clients the best service and product range possible. Memberium is by far the leading solution for Infusionsoft users wanting to use the automation powers of Infusionsoft in conjunction with the content delivery ability of Memberium using the WordPress platform. Many of our clients require the ability to be able to share their content via membership sites. It was a logical solution to become a Memberium Certified Partner too.”

“We are extremely lucky to have established ourselves as a leading Infusionsoft authority in a relatively short period of time. The fact we can now offer a greater level of services only reinforces our ethos to offer unrivalled Infusionsoft training and services across the globe.”

Damian Qualter offers Infusionsoft training, support and implementation services to a wide cross section of Industries including: debt management, network marketing, wealth management, cosmetics, health and beauty, forex training, Info-marketing, property and real-estate investing and e-commerce. Recent additional specialisation includes the dental and veterinary industry.

For more information about how to successfully integrate Infusionsoft or Memberium into your business

